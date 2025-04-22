World Ballet Company presents: "The Great Gatsby"

× Expand Courtesy of Jefferson Center

Something Great is coming to Roanoke this Spring!

Join us for the World Premiere of The Great Gatsby Ballet!

Step into the jazzy world of the Roaring Twenties with this new production of the World Ballet Company. See the glitz, glamor, and tragic romance of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel LIVE on stage, featuring a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers, an all-star creative team, lustrous hand-crafted costumes, and lavish, groundbreaking sets. The original score evokes the energy and atmosphere of the 1920s.

World Ballet Company’s “The Great Gatsby” is a must-see feast for the eyes. Get your tickets today and be among the first to experience this lavish new production!

*The Creative Team of The Great Gatsby: Renowned choreographer Ilya Zhivoy captures the passion of the central love story with a sensual, dynamic style. Celebrated LA-based film and TV composer Anna Drubich, whose work includes the music for the 2023 Oscar-winning Navalny documentary, makes her ballet debut with a rich, lively score that embraces the sounds of the Jazz Age. Theatrical costume designs by Sonya Vartanyan complete the production with sumptuousness and fling.

**About the Company: Based in Los Angeles, and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, the World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet goers alike. The company attracts many international artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries.

To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 300 cities, reaching an audience of more than 450,000, many of whom are first-time attendees to a ballet.

Duration: 2 hours (including 20-minute intermission)

Audience: For ages 8 & over

Link to the website: https://worldballetcompany.com

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.