World Ballet Series: "Cinderella"
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Welcome to the magical world of Cinderella, coming to the Jefferson Center this Spring!
An enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, majesty of classical ballet and the promise of “happily ever after”.
A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life.
A visually stunning production accompanied by Sergei Prokofiev’s passionate celebrated score, over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes, richly detailed hand-crafted sets and sparkling choreography by Marina Kessler.
And don’t forget - when the clock strikes midnight…
Learn more about World Ballet Series at https://worldballetseries.com