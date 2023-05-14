× Expand Jefferson Center

Welcome to the magical world of Cinderella, coming to the Jefferson Center this Spring!

An enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, majesty of classical ballet and the promise of “happily ever after”.

A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life.

A visually stunning production accompanied by Sergei Prokofiev’s passionate celebrated score, over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes, richly detailed hand-crafted sets and sparkling choreography by Marina Kessler.

And don’t forget - when the clock strikes midnight…

Learn more about World Ballet Series at https://worldballetseries.com