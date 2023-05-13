World Migratory Bird Day and Community Art Show

WMBD is a holiday that celebrates the migration of nearly 350 species of migratory birds between nesting habitats in North America and non-breeding grounds in Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean. Join us to celebrate and learn more about migratory bird conservation and how you can help. Keeper chats, crafts and face painting are just some of the activities. You can also participate in our 8th annual Community Art Show. Animal themed works of art will be hung at the zoo during the duration of the event, and anyone bringing a piece to hang will get free admission. All activities are included with regular zoo admission!