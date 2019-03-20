World Storytelling Day

South County Library 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Join us at World Storytelling Day as storytelling enthusiast from SW Virginia share their talents. World Storytelling Day is celebrated every year on the March Equinox. Speakers Bureau of the Blue Ridge, Sounds of the Mountains Festival and Roanoke County Public Libraries are hosting this free event. The theme is Myths, Legends, and Tall Tales. Come enjoy a global campfire experience!

South County Library 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018
