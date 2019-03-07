World Tour Paddling Film Festival

Free event. Social hour begins at 5:00 pm. Local paddling videos from 6:00-6:45. World tour paddling films begin at 7:00 pm. $5.00 raffle tickets sold at the door with proceeds going to the 501(c)(3) Creek Freaks of Franklin County. A perception SUP, compliments of Mountain 2 Island Paddleboards, Kayaks & Boat Rentals will be raffled off in addition to $1000 in other paddling gear. $1.00 of every beer sold will be donated to the event. Event includes: Food Trucks, Exhibitors, Beer Specials, Special Brew Firkin, SUP Raffle, Gear Raffle and World Class Paddling Films.

Thank you SWVA Friends of Southwest Virginia for your Title Sponsorship Support.

Thank you Roanoke Outside for making this film free to the public.

Thank you Visit Franklin County, Virginia for your support.

Thank you Chaos Mountain Brewing for being a venue host and donation of proceeds from beer sales.

Thank you Creek Freaks of F.C. for all the work you do for our region.