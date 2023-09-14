Our World Village: The Global Impact of a Personal Connection

× Expand Linda Hinson Make No Mistake by Linda Hinson

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities invite you to an evening of art and conversation as we display works that explore the profound influence of personal connections in bridging cultures, transcending borders, and fostering unity across the globe. Pieces include drawing, painting, sculpture, and mixed media. Items in the show include the works from 13 local artists as well as borrowed pieces from Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, which was recently recognized by Sister Cities International for its Artist-in-Residence program.