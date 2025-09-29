World War Zoos: A Lecture and Q&A with Professor John M. Kinder

× Expand Flyer created by Abigail Middleton World War Zoos flyer - 1 Flyer advertising John M. Kinder lecture entitles "World War Zoos: Humans and Other Animals in the Deadliest Conflict of the Modern Age."

The Center for Humanities presents “World War Zoos: Humans and Other Animals in the Deadliest Conflict of the Modern Age,” a lecture and Q&A with professor John M. Kinder.

John M. Kinder is a historian of war and society at Oklahoma State University, where he teaches courses on war, disability, gender, and popular culture. His most recent books are World War Zoos: Humans and Other Animals in the Deadliest Conflict of the Modern Age (2025) and They Are Dead and Yet They Live: Civil War Memories in a Polarized America, a co-edited volume forthcoming in February 2026. He is currently writing two books: a cultural history of alligators for Reaktion Books’ “Animal” series and a true crime account about murder and execution on the Mississippi home front during World War II.

World War Zoos will be available for purchase at the event from Blacksburg Books. This event is free and open to all.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Abigail Middleton at 540-231-2640 or amiddleton@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.