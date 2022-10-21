× Expand Photo by The WORX Band and Background Photo by Brian Wegman 🎃 on Unsplash The WORX Band and Adult-only Halloween Party with costume contest at Sinland Farms

The WORX Band and Adult-only Halloween Party at Sinkland Farms with costume contest for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes ($15 cover separate from festival admission, 21+ unless DD, then 18+)! Gates open at 6pm. Music from 7-11pm. Wine and beer for sale on the terrace. Food Trucks – Lazy Bulldog, Fat Bean Farm & Food Co., The Cotton Candy Lab, The Beet Box, Daddy Q's BBQ & Country Cuisine, and Double H Concessions.

Tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/fall-concert

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/events-calendar/the-worx-band-2

The WORX is an award-winning mid-Atlantic regional band who has been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their professional musicianship, variety and versatility will impress the hardest critics and leave you wanting more. Voted a best band in Roanoke.

Check out https://www.theworxband.com/