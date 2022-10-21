The WORX Band live at Sinkland Farms

Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Rd., Christiansburg, Virginia

Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival! The WORX Band will be playing into the night with food trucks and drinks on the terrace! Gates open at 6pm. Show from 7-11pm.

Admission - $15 general admission, $14 for seniors, active military and first responders. (Separate from Festival Admission)

Tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/fall-concert

The WORX is an award-winning mid-Atlantic regional band who has been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their professional musicianship, variety and versatility will impress the hardest critics and leave you wanting more. Voted a best band in Roanoke.

https://sinklandfarms.com/events-calendar/the-worx-band-2

Check out https://www.theworxband.com/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
