The WORX band live at Sinkland Farms!

Gates open at 5pm. Band plays from 7-11pm. 21 and older unless you are a designated driver, the 18 and older.

Wine and beer for sale on the terrace. Food Trucks.

Admission - $15 general admission

Tickets available online now or at the gate.

https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/summer-concert-series-2023

The WORX is an award-winning mid-Atlantic regional band who has been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their professional musicianship, variety and versatility will impress the hardest critics and leave you wanting more. Voted a best band in Roanoke.

Check out https://www.theworxband.com/