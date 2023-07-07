The WORX band live at Sinkland Farms
to
Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Rd., Christiansburg, Virginia
The WORX band
The WORX band live at Sinkland Farms
The WORX band live at Sinkland Farms!
Gates open at 5pm. Band plays from 7-11pm. 21 and older unless you are a designated driver, the 18 and older.
Wine and beer for sale on the terrace. Food Trucks.
Admission - $15 general admission
Tickets available online now or at the gate.
https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/summer-concert-series-2023
The WORX is an award-winning mid-Atlantic regional band who has been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their professional musicianship, variety and versatility will impress the hardest critics and leave you wanting more. Voted a best band in Roanoke.
Check out https://www.theworxband.com/