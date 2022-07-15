× Expand The WORX Band The WORX Band live at Sinkland Farms

FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022 AT 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Bring your chairs and dancing shoes Friday, July 15, 7-11 pm for The WORX Band at Sinkland Farms. Purchase drinks on the terrace, food trucks Aloha Eddie/Fat Bean Farm/Sam's Hot Dogs/Commonwealth Catering will be on-site. Gates open at 6pm. Admission - $15 general admission, $14 for seniors, active military and first responders. Get your tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/fall-concert

Where: Sinkland Farms

3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073

The WORX is an award-winning mid-Atlantic regional band who has been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their professional musicianship, variety and versatility will impress the hardest critics and leave you wanting more. Voted a best band in Roanoke.

The WORX is totally self-contained with the best in audio and lighting production to handle most any event. The WORX has a deep pride in their reputation and strive to keep it the best. Covering all genres of music from modern pop to hip hop, from country to the eighties, The Worx can play it all. This is why the WORX is one of the most sought after bands in the region.

https://www.theworxband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/829282714716379/

https://sinklandfarms.com/events-calendar/the-worx-band-1