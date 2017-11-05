Woven Wall Hanging

Register Now

Get ready to work on a standing loom to create gorgeous wall hangings for your home, office, or as a gift!

You will learn to warp both conventional and unconventional looms, how to make shapes, tassels, pom poms, as well as how to display the finished product.

Experiment with various kinds of yarn, thread, ribbons, and even roving. You can expect at least one fully completed hanging from this course!

All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary. This class is designed as a series and will be building off of previous classes to provide an in-depth experience of the art.

Instructor Ariel Lev is a self-taught weaver who donates all money from the sale of her weavings to support senior dogs. You can follow her on Instagram @woven4mutts.

The class meets 1-4 pm on Saturday, November 5, 12 and 19.

$100 | $80 Members