Wreaths Across America at the Salem Museum

Join the Fort Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), in partnership with Wreaths Across America, to honor local veterans in a special ceremony on Saturday, December 13, at 12:00 PM. This event is free and open to the public and will take place at the Salem Museum.

At noon, the DAR will hold a brief ceremony at the Salem Museum’s Veterans Plaza to recognize and honor the service and sacrifice of all community veterans. Following the ceremony, attendees and community members are invited to assist the DAR in placing wreaths on the graves of veterans in East Hill and East Hill North Cemeteries.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to expand the annual wreath-laying tradition at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission - Remember, Honor, Teach - is fulfilled each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations across all 50 states and beyond. This includes the Salem, Virginia community. The Fort Lewis Chapter of the DAR is a proud partner of this organization.