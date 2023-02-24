Write Stuff!
Mill Mountain Theatre- Waldron Stage 20 Church Avenue SE , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre
Write Stuff at Mill Mountain Theatre
MMT’s young playwrights festival returns for its seventh anniversary! Write Stuff! encourages local middle & high school playwrights to share their work and culminates in readings of selected scripts. The winning scripts will be performed by Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory students in this Pay What You Can performance.
