WRITE STUFF! 2023
to
Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia
×
Mill Mountain Theatre
MMT’s young playwrights festival returns for its seventh anniversary! Write Stuff! encourages local middle & high school playwrights to share their work and culminates in readings of selected scripts. The winning scripts will be performed by Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory students in this Pay What You Can performance.
Info
Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance