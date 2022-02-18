Write Stuff!

to

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia

6th Annual Young Playwright Festival

Staged Reading, Young Audiences | February 18 – February 19

MMT’s young playwrights festival returns for its sixth anniversary! Write Stuff! encourages local middle & high school playwrights to share their work and culminates in readings of selected scripts. The winning scripts will be performed by Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory students in this Pay What You Can performance. 

Info

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
540-342-5740
to
