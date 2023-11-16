Writers’ Harvest Reading

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Thursday, November 16, 7:30 pm, Niederer Auditorium, Wetherill Visual Arts Center

Hollins faculty writers read from their work to raise money for the hungry. 100% of the proceeds will be donated directly to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Students: $5 or a nonperishable food item; general admission: $10. $10 donated helps them provide 50 meals in our service region.

Come hear exciting new work by our Hollins writers and help a very good cause at the same time!

Sponsored by the department of English and creative writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund.

Education & Learning
