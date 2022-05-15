WWE “SUNDAY STUNNER”

Experience the fun of wrestling at WWE’s “Sunday Stunner”, on May 15 at Berglund Center!

This event card lineup includes fan favorites, including these WWE Superstars:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre!

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley!

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Naomi!

Plus, Riddle!

And many more of your favorite WWE superstars!