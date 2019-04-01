WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

WWE LIVE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA comes to Roanoke!

AJ Styles vs The Miz!

Rusev vs Shinsuka Nakamura

~ United States Championship Match! ~

Asuka vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

~ Women’s Triple Threat Championship Match! ~

See your favorite WWE Superstars including:

New Day

Tag Team Champions The Bar

Jeff Hardy

The Usos

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

Naomi

…and many more!

Card is subject to change  

Info
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
