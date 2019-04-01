WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
WWE LIVE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA comes to Roanoke!
AJ Styles vs The Miz!
Rusev vs Shinsuka Nakamura
~ United States Championship Match! ~
Asuka vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch
~ Women’s Triple Threat Championship Match! ~
See your favorite WWE Superstars including:
New Day
Tag Team Champions The Bar
Jeff Hardy
The Usos
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows
Naomi
…and many more!
Card is subject to change
