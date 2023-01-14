WWE's "Saturday Night's Main Event"

Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Experience the fun of wrestling at WWE’s “Saturday Night’s Main Event”, on January 14 at Berglund Center!

This event card lineup includes fan favorites, including these WWE Superstars:

Bobby Lashley! Kevin Owens! Matt Riddle!

RAW Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair!

The OC! Seth “Freakin” Rollins!

And many more of your favorite WWE Superstars!

*card subject to change*

Info

