WWE's "Saturday Night's Main Event"
Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
Berglund Center
Experience the fun of wrestling at WWE’s “Saturday Night’s Main Event”, on January 14 at Berglund Center!
This event card lineup includes fan favorites, including these WWE Superstars:
Bobby Lashley! Kevin Owens! Matt Riddle!
RAW Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair!
The OC! Seth “Freakin” Rollins!
And many more of your favorite WWE Superstars!
*card subject to change*
Info
Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Sports