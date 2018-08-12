WWE Summerslam Heatwave Tour

Double Main Event!

Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley vs

Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens!

Seth Rollins vs Elias

- Intercontinental Championship Match -

See all your favorite WWE Superstars in action including:

Finn Balor

RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax

And Many More!

*event card subject to change

Ticket Prices: $17, $27, $37, $57, $77, $102

VIP Packages Available - See Below

Parking: $5.00