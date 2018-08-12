WWE Summerslam Heatwave Tour
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Double Main Event!
Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley vs
Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens!
Seth Rollins vs Elias
- Intercontinental Championship Match -
See all your favorite WWE Superstars in action including:
Finn Balor
RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax
And Many More!
*event card subject to change
Ticket Prices: $17, $27, $37, $57, $77, $102
VIP Packages Available - See Below
Parking: $5.00
Info
