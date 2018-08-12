WWE Summerslam Heatwave Tour

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Double Main Event!

Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley vs

Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens!

Seth Rollins vs Elias

- Intercontinental Championship Match -

See all your favorite WWE Superstars in action including:

Finn Balor

RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax

And Many More!

*event card subject to change

Ticket Prices: $17, $27, $37, $57, $77, $102

VIP Packages Available - See Below

Parking: $5.00

Info
View Map
Comedy, Sports
