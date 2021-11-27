WWE Super Show

The FIRST EVER WWE SUPERSHOW in Roanoke!

For the first time ever, both SmackDown and RAW superstars take over the Berglund Center on November 27th!

A Saturday night full of surprises by your favorite RAW & SmackDown superstars – See Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship! Plus, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, The Usos, Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest, and so many more! Card subject to change.