Yächtley Crëw: Yacht Rock

Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

If you like Piña Coladas, then The Nation’s favorite Yacht Rock band, Yächtly Crëw, will reel you in their great sound and high energy show filled with timeless 70s and 80s soft rock hits by Christopher Cross, Hall & Oates, Toto, Steely Dan, Michael McDonald, and many more!

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $31.76.

