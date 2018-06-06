Mill Mountain Theatre presents A Year With Frog And Toad.

This charming musical, the first children’s show to reach Broadway, is a year in the life of two amphibian friends and a host of other woodland characters. Songs about flying, swimming and sledding will take young audiences into a fantasy forest of new friends and adventures. MMT will perform this show around the region at schools, libraries, parks and neighborhood venues to delight families. Admission is free and, MMT will distribute free books to student audience members, as part of our initiative connecting theatre to literacy.