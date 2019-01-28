Yoga at St. John's Episcopal Church

St. John's Episcopal Church 1 Mountain Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

A good way to start the week! Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes at St. John's Episcopal. Classes are $8 for drop-ins, or $70 for a 10-class punch card.

Classes are Monday mornings, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Fitness, Meditation, Yoga
540-343-9341
