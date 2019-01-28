Yoga at St. John's Episcopal Church

× Expand Painting by Lucy HazlegrovePhoto by Cara Ellen Modisett This painting by Lucy Hazlegrove hangs in the parish hall of St. John's Episcopal in downtown Roanoke, which hosts yoga classes every Monday morning.

A good way to start the week! Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes at St. John's Episcopal. Classes are $8 for drop-ins, or $70 for a 10-class punch card.

Classes are Monday mornings, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.