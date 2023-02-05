Yoga at the Taubman

× Expand TMA Marketing A woman enjoying yoga in peace

Relax, recharge, and find your moment of Zen with local artist, instructor, and all around guru Bonny Branch! Yoga is offered in the Museum’s atrium every Sunday from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Classes are BYOM — bring your own mat. Public: $10 Museum Members: $5 Youth: $5 Museum Volunteers: Free Not a member? Join today! Please note that Yoga occurs outside of normal Museum hours. You may enter the Museum for class via the security entrance at the rear of the building on Norfolk Avenue. Please plan to arrive 10 minutes early in order to check in and pay for the class if you didn’t register online beforehand.