Young at Art
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Taubman Museum of Art
Bring your preschooler to explore the galleries and create some art!
For families with children ages 2-5.
Discover new ways of introducing art to your preschool age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture, our hands-on creativity center for children and families. Siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. This class is taught by instructor Ana Morales.
This class is offered every Thursday morning April-June. Cost: $5 per person, members free.