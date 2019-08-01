× Expand At the Taubman Museum of Art. Young at Art.

For families with children ages 2-5.

Discover new ways of introducing art to your preschool age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture, our hands-on creativity center for children and families. Siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. This class is taught by instructor Ana Morales. This class is offered every Thursday morning and walk-ins are welcome! Cost: $5 per person, members free.