Young at Art

For families with children ages 2-5.

Discover new ways of introducing art to your preschool age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture, our hands-on creativity center for children and families. Siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. This class is taught by instructor Ana Morales. Walk-ins are welcome!

Cost: $5 per person, members free.