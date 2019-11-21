Young at Art
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
For families with children ages 2-5.
Discover new ways of introducing art to your preschool age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture, our hands-on creativity center for children and families. Siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. This class is taught by instructor Ana Morales. Walk-ins are welcome!
Cost: $5 per person, members free.
