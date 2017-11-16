Young at Art
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Ages 2-5 (Siblings Welcome)
Discover new ways of introducing art to your pre-school age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture.
Please note that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.
$5 per person | Members free
*Please note that this class will not be held on Thursday, November 23, 2017 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family