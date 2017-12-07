Young at Art

Ages 2-5 (Siblings Welcome)

Discover new ways of introducing art to your pre-school age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture.

Siblings are welcome.

Please note that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

$5 per person | Members free

*Please note that this class will not be held on Thursday, November 23, 2017 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.