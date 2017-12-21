Young at Art

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Ages 2-5 (Siblings Welcome)

Discover new ways of introducing art to your pre-school age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture.

Siblings are welcome.

Please note that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

$5 per person | Members free

Info
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
5403425760
