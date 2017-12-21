Young at Art
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Ages 2-5
Discover new ways of introducing art to your pre-school age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture.
Siblings are welcome.
Please note that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.
$5 per person | Members free
View Map
