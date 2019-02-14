Young at Art

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art! Bring your little one for some fun in the galleries!

For families with children ages 2-5.

Discover new ways of introducing art to your preschool age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture, our hands-on creativity center for children and families. Siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. This class is taught by instructor Ana Morales.

Cost is $5 per person, members are free.