Young at Art
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
Photo courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art!
Bring your little one for some fun in the galleries!
For families with children ages 2-5.
Discover new ways of introducing art to your preschool age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture, our hands-on creativity center for children and families. Siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. This class is taught by instructor Ana Morales.
Cost is $5 per person, members are free.
Info
