Young Artists: Dreamscapes
to
Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
×
Courtesy Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech
The Young Artists exhibition offers Craig County High School visual art students the opportunity to exhibit their work in the Center for the Arts’ gallery spaces.
This exhibition gives students a unique platform to showcase their creativity, foster confidence, and provide an environment where they can envision themselves pursuing future artistic opportunities.
Info
Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Art & Exhibitions