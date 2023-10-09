Young Professionals Mingle: The Rise of A.I. and Why You Still Need Real Eyes

× Expand River Birch Logo is property of River Birch, my company, and I have express permission to use it for this event. River Birch: The Rise of A.I. and Why You Still Need Real Eyes

The advisors of River Birch Wealth Management will be hosting a panel-style discussion: "The Rise of A.I. and Why You Still Need Real Eyes". Hear about the impact of Artifical Intelligence from various industry perspectives, then mingle and network with local young professionals!