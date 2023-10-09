Young Professionals Mingle: The Rise of A.I. and Why You Still Need Real Eyes
to
Big Lick Brewing Company Roanoke, Virginia
×
River Birch Logo is property of River Birch, my company, and I have express permission to use it for this event.
River Birch: The Rise of A.I. and Why You Still Need Real Eyes
The advisors of River Birch Wealth Management will be hosting a panel-style discussion: "The Rise of A.I. and Why You Still Need Real Eyes". Hear about the impact of Artifical Intelligence from various industry perspectives, then mingle and network with local young professionals!
Info
Big Lick Brewing Company Roanoke, Virginia
Business & Career