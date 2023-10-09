Young Professionals Mingle: The Rise of A.I. and Why You Still Need Real Eyes

Big Lick Brewing Company Roanoke, Virginia

The advisors of River Birch Wealth Management will be hosting a panel-style discussion: "The Rise of A.I. and Why You Still Need Real Eyes". Hear about the impact of Artifical Intelligence from various industry perspectives, then mingle and network with local young professionals!

Business & Career
540-655-4400
