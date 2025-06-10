× Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia Youth Summer Photography Class

The Summer Youth Photography Class is a beginners digital photography class for ages 13-17. This six-week course begins June 10 and concludes on July 22 (no class on July 1). Held at the O. Winston Link Museum, each class is from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. Participants must provide their own digital camera with removable SD card.

Registration: $250 ($200 for HSWV members with a family membership). To register, go to https://square.link/u/q2Wl5CmK

Once payment has been made, you will be redirected to the registration form. Please fill out one form per participant. Participants are not registered for the class until payment is made and the registration form is submitted.