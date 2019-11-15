ZACH NUGENT'S DISCO DEAD

We've hosted Zach Nugent a couple of times as lead guitarist for Melvin Seals & JGB. He's back with a new project keeping the music of Jerry Garcia alive.

It usually only takes one show to understand why Zach Nugent is one of the most sought after guitarists in the live music scene. Since touring as de-facto Garcia expert with Melvin Seals & JGB, he continues to build his dedicated following, putting together and leading multifaceted groups for special runs and festival appearances. Never one to shy away from new and challenging ideas, his performances promise intensity and beauty in the delivery of the music that he’s built a reputation with.