Zach Wiley w/ John Pence

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Zach Wiley is a Virginia-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist living in Raleigh, NC with influences such as Bruce Hornsby, Sun Kil Moon, and Paul McCartney. Pulling inspiration from places like Spain, the low-country of Virginia and his home in North Carolina, he has written and recorded his debut solo album titled Alberta Delft Blue, handling all instruments and production. Alberta Delft Blue is a hat tip to his childhood travels to the eastern shore of Virginia, an ear-catching segway into sonically rich autumnal indie rock.

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
540-484-8277
