Zach Williams - Fall '22 Tour

× Expand Berglund Center

Zach Williams’ powerful and poignant journey spans how a boy with a storybook childhood filled with wonderfully nurturing parents, a strong and supportive grounding in the church, and a warm and loving local community was seduced away by the illusion of rock stardom, and the drug and alcohol excesses that can so often accompany that lifestyle.

These days, the Jonesboro, Arkansas-raised and currently Nashville, Tennessee-based artist is a renewed man. He’s a husband, a father, and has also become one of CCM’s leading artists and songwriters by carving a niche with his singular blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songwriting, which quickly awarded him his first GRAMMY Award® with his debut album, 2017’s Chain Breaker. With two additional GRAMMY nods among numerous other accolades, he now returns to share his boldly vulnerable and hope-filled sophomore album, aptly titled Rescue Story.

VIP Exclusive Eat & Greet Experience:

Enjoy an amazing meal and make a difference in your local community, world-renowned chef Paul Fields will be crafting a gourmet dinner that you will never forget! This exclusive VIP Eat and Greet experience includes:

One (1) entry to pre-show VIP Eat & Greet full-course gourmet dinner prepared by professional chef Paul Fields

Meet Zach Williams and get your picture taken with him*

Premium concert seating

Early access to merch shopping

Commemorative VIP tour laminate

Gift bag

For each ticket sold a food box will be given to a local family in need. Each box provides enough food to feed a family of four for an entire week.

* If health and safety guidelines change, a Question & Answer session may be substituted.

This is a very limited offer. Join us for this exclusive VIP experience! Must arrive by 5:00pm.