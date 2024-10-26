Welcome to the Zoo Boo Celebration at Mill Mountain Zoo, where spooky meets educational and candy flows freely in the company of our beloved Amanda Panda!

Get ready for a day of family-friendly Halloween fun that combines the thrill of costumes and candy with the excitement of learning about our incredible animal residents. Costumes are not just welcomed but encouraged – whether you're a roaring lion, a fluttering butterfly, or even your favorite zoo animal, the Zoo Boo Celebration is the perfect place to showcase your creativity.

Join Amanda Panda for special storytime sessions where tales of zoo adventures and magical creatures come to life.

Visit our Boo-tiful Creatures Pavilion, where animal educators will showcase some of the zoo's more mysterious residents. Learn about their unique adaptations, nocturnal behaviors, and the important role they play in ecosystems around the world.

Of course, what's Halloween without treats? Trick-or-treat through the zoo, collecting goodies while meeting costumed characters and enjoying the festive decorations.

Amanda Panda will make special appearances throughout the day, ready to take photos and spread panda-monium with her infectious energy.

Share your spook-tacular experience on social media using #MillMountainZoo, and let's make this Halloween both fun and educational! Join us for a day filled with laughter, learning, and candy galore – it's a Zoo Boo Celebration you won't want to miss! 🎃🍭