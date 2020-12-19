Zoom with Santa on 12/19/20!

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Zoom with Santa and Mrs. Claus in an individual session LIVE from the North Pole! This will be a memorable experience for you and your child, done from the safety of your home! This ticket is for one child only and the session will last for approximately 10 minutes. If you have more than one child, please purchase more than one session and we will happily combine the session times into one long family session. Once you purchase a ticket, we will be in touch to assign you a time slot between 1pm and 5pm ET. You must have internet access and access to Zoom for this experience. Also, please keep an eye on your spam folder if you do not receive an email from us. We will be reaching out to get any details you would like included in your child's conversation with Santa.

