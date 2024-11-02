ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

ZOSO Celebrates 28 Years as America’s Premier Led Zeppelin Tribute Band

Over the 28 years and over 4500 shows since ZOSO came together as a group in the mid-‘90s, the seemingly tireless quartet has continued to earn its well-deserved reputation as being, in the words of The L.A. Times, “head and shoulders above all other Led Zeppelin tributes.”

ZOSO doesn’t cut corners on either the look or sound of Led Zeppelin. Instead, the band draws liberally and meticulously from Led Zeppelin’s recorded live and studio output to present a vivid performance picture of the classic live Zeppelin of 1968-1977. No wonder the St. Petersburg Times noted that, in addition to their virtuosity and spot-on visual presentation, ZOSO is also “the most exacting of all the Led Zeppelin tributes.” The Chicago Sun-Times put it even more succinctly: “[ZOSO is] the closest to the original of any Led Zeppelin tribute.”