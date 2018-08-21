Having formed more than four decades ago in the Houston area of Texas, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees ZZ Top continue to be a relentless touring machine, one that’s headed to Berglund Center on August 21st.

The bearded duo of singer/guitarist Billy F. Gibbons and bassist/singer Dusty Hill, and drummer Frank Beard, aka “the man with no beard” have consistently rocked audiences with their brand of chrome-plated, electrified dirty blues. Hot rods, buzzards, barbeque, cacti, matching guitars and alluring women are some the many images that have become synonymous with the ZZ Top experience, but their blues/rock sonic skew has kept them in the forefront for longer than any U.S.-based band. Audiences can look forward to seeing them belt out timeless hits such as “Legs,” “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Tush,” and many more from their 15 studio albums.

$59.50, $69.50, $89.50, and $125