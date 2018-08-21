ZZ Top
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Having formed more than four decades ago in the Houston area of Texas, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees ZZ Top continue to be a relentless touring machine, one that’s headed to Berglund Center on August 21st.
The bearded duo of singer/guitarist Billy F. Gibbons and bassist/singer Dusty Hill, and drummer Frank Beard, aka “the man with no beard” have consistently rocked audiences with their brand of chrome-plated, electrified dirty blues. Hot rods, buzzards, barbeque, cacti, matching guitars and alluring women are some the many images that have become synonymous with the ZZ Top experience, but their blues/rock sonic skew has kept them in the forefront for longer than any U.S.-based band. Audiences can look forward to seeing them belt out timeless hits such as “Legs,” “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Tush,” and many more from their 15 studio albums.
$59.50, $69.50, $89.50, and $125