Indulge a little extra with this curated collection of local splurges, self-care favorites, and feel-good experiences worth savoring. Go on, you’ve earned it!

Frontier Culture Museum

Find calm and connection as you wander peaceful farms and gardens in Staunton, VA, where living history brings past traditions to life. A visit offers quiet discovery, hands-on learning, and a thoughtful retreat for the spirit. Your American Journey Starts Here...only a short drive from Roanoke!

1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, VA 24401

540-332-7850

frontiermuseum.org

Vibration Healing

Ditch the typical spa for a tailored wellness journey. Whether it’s grounding Reiki, transformative tuning fork sound healing, or lighthearted laughter yoga, Vibration Healing meets you exactly where you are. We bring bespoke holistic sessions to your chosen space for individuals, groups, and pets. Restore your balance. Reclaim your spark.

Mobile location: client’s choice of virtual, in-home/office, Colab on Grandin in Roanoke, or The Collective in Downtown Roanoke

276-312-9818

vibehealspa.com

chocolatepaper

chocolatepaper is the essence of “Treat Yourself.” From wine, candles, and chocolate to hot tea, puzzles and a good book, your choices are only limited by your time. Visit us on the Roanoke City Market to browse the possibilities.

308-3 Market Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

540-342-6011

chocolatepaperroanoke.com