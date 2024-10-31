A Colorful Tribute

The story below is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Local artists have transformed the YMCA Express at Gainsboro with a mural highlighting its century-long impact on the community.

× Expand Ruby Star Arts

You will no longer think of a singular color when you drive down Orange Avenue. This summer, the popular street experienced a vibrant and transformative change. Local artists Bryce Cobbs and Cameron Stallings dedicated themselves to bringing the rich history of the YMCA Express at Gainsboro (Gainsboro YMCA) to life through their extraordinary artistic talents. The pair carefully crafted a mural that not only enhances the aesthetic of the space but also serves as a visual storybook of the YMCA’s significant role in the local community over the past century.

Fully funded by the Roanoke Arts Commission, this project was part of a broader initiative led by Roanoke City Artist in Residence, Jon Murrill. Murrill’s mission for the past year has been to connect local artists with meaningful projects within their neighborhoods and communities. Murrill’s initiative gave artists like Cobbs and Stallings the opportunity to not just beautify a space, but to tell important stories of local history that need to be told.

Cobbs, known for his other prominent projects like the Berglund Center mural and the Henrietta Lacks statue, grew up in both Southwest and Northwest Roanoke. For Cobbs, creating art in service of the communities that shaped him is a personal and powerful experience.

Stallings is an art teacher at Lucy Addison Middle School, just a block away from the YMCA, and has worked on large scale public art projects but this was the first time working on one that represented the community. Both agree that one of the highlights of this project was getting to know each other while enjoying the collaboration.

The mural represents a merging of history, community pride and artistic expression. Cobbs and Stallings approached the project with a sense of integrity, understanding the importance of sharing the history of the Gainsboro YMCA in a way that would resonate with the neighborhood. “The place and subjects are a testament to the vitality of historic Gainsboro and the NW community,” Stallings says.

The mural’s creation was driven by two main desires of the Gainsboro YMCA’s Branch Executive, Johnathan Pait. First, Pait wanted to revitalize the exterior of the building, making it more engaging and attractive for passersby. Second, he sought to use the mural as a tool to educate the community about the YMCA’s deep historical roots in the Gainsboro, Northwest and Northeast areas of Roanoke.

Pait hopes the mural will serve as an educational piece, teaching the rich legacy of the Gainsboro YMCA, which has been a cornerstone of the community since 1928. The mural chronicles the YMCA’s history, starting with the establishment of the Hunton YMCA in 1928. This was a facility dedicated exclusively to African Americans, located on Wells Avenue. It served as a hub of activities and programs for African American families for many years. The mural also features a depiction of a father and son, symbolizing the Gainsboro YMCA’s annual Father Son and Family Banquet, a tradition that dates back to 1932 and continues to this day.

As the mural progresses, it illustrates key moments in the YMCA’s history, such as the move to its current location at the corner of Gainsboro and Patton Avenue in 1941, and the national integration of YMCA memberships in 1964. One of the most notable figures featured is Alphonzo “A.L.” Holland, a beloved supporter of the YMCA and the community. Holland, who attended his first Father Son Banquet as a young boy, became a lifelong advocate for the YMCA, eventually serving on its board and shaping its future.

The mural culminates with a representation of the importance of family, a core value of the YMCA, and a date marking 2024, symbolizing the organization’s ongoing commitment to the community. It took around a month to complete the mural, with Cobbs and Stallings investing over 70 hours into the project. They often worked at night, using projectors and lights to outline their design on the walls before adding vibrant colors during the day.

They went through several iterations of the design before landing on the final version, opting for a colorful, graphic style that would be bold and easily visible from a distance. The mural quickly captivated the attention of those driving along Orange Avenue. Unexpected honks, cheers and words of encouragement from the community motivated the artists as they worked.

“I think it was so important for the community to see the impact of public art in their neighborhoods. It also allowed us to have conversations and learn more about others,” says Cobbs.

For Cobbs and Stallings, the project is an honor. They were deeply moved by the stories they learned about the Gainsboro YMCA’s historical significance and its impact on the community. As the mural now stands tall on the corner of Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road, it serves as a timeless celebration of this institution’s legacy, bringing new energy to the small yet mighty YMCA, connecting generations through its vibrant depiction of the YMCA’s role in the community.

