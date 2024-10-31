A Fresh Perspective

The story below is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Fruits & Roots offers innovative, organic creations that are as delicious as they are healthy.

Health-conscious eating is on the rise, and one husband and wife duo in our area has answered the call.

The operation started small, with Jimmy and Christy Dilcher selling organic, cold-pressed bottled juices at the Roanoke City Market. The response was so positive that after two years, they opened their brick-and-mortar Fruits & Roots location in downtown Roanoke and expanded their offerings to include smoothie bowls, gluten-free snacks and superfood smoothies.

The couple’s mission to promote healthier eating without sacrificing taste clearly continues to resonate with our community, as our readers showered Fruits & Roots with lots of love in our 2025 Dining Awards poll. The eatery was the Platinum winner in the “Best Place for Healthy Eating” and “Best Vegan Menu” categories and took home a Silver for “Best Vegetarian Menu.” The Dilchers couldn’t be more thrilled. “It is a huge honor to win these awards,” says Christy. “It helps us realize the impact we’re making on our community by promoting healthier and more sustainable eating options. We are so thankful for all the support that the community has shown us.”

In addition to the space being a welcoming one where guests are encouraged to “relax, recharge and connect,” their unique approach to nourishment is a huge contributor to what makes Fruits & Roots so special. Their juices and smoothies contain no artificial sweeteners or added ice and are made using veggies, fruits and superfoods that are 100% organic.

Whether you’re looking for something that promotes digestive health, hoping to boost your energy or something in between, Fruits & Roots’ menu is a treasure trove of tasty delights designed to support your wellness goals and help you feel your best. The Mango Tango — a blend of pineapple, gala apple, mango, lemon and orange — and Christy’s personal favorite, the refreshing Lean Green that’s jam packed with almost two pounds of vegetables per bottle, are their most popular juice blends.

The Chocolate Peanut Butter bowl — Jimmy’s go-to — is the perfect option for those who love a guilt-free sweet treat. The Blue Wave and Power Green smoothies and Acai and Banana Bread smoothie bowls are also big hits among customers, as are their muffins and energy bites.

Fruits & Roots has continued to evolve since its doors opened late last spring. The Dilchers have worked to expand their reach by offering online ordering and delivery services through DoorDash. Christy says they “love rewarding [their] repeat customers through discounts, rewards or exclusive offers.” Limited-time seasonal specials like the fall-centric Apple Cider juice and hearty Pumpkin Spice bowl have started cropping up as well.

Looking toward the future, the Fruits & Roots crew hopes to keep the outreach momentum they've started going by working with other small businesses on events and offering their products at other locations throughout the region.

While running a small business doesn’t come without its challenges, getting to forge relationships with their customers and knowing that they’re contributing to the overall wellbeing of their community makes it all worth it. “It’s very rewarding hearing success stories of how people’s lives are changing by making healthier choices. It’s an honor to be a part of their journey[s]."

