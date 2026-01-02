A Homecoming and a New Chapter

The story below is from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Roanoker welcomes our new publisher, who has significant roots in our community.

Expand Randy Thompson, Publisher, Vista Media Inc.

As I sit down to write this note, I can’t help but reflect on how life has come full circle. I was born and raised in the Roanoke Valley, growing up on Oakland Boulevard off Williamson Road. I attended Oakland Elementary and William Fleming High School — the same as my dad before me. Back then, The Roanoker was just beginning to make its mark, first published my senior year in high school. Little did I know that decades later, I would have the privilege of stewarding this iconic magazine into its next chapter.

Today, as the owner and founder of VistaMedia, Inc., based in Virginia Beach, I’m proud to announce our acquisition of Leisure Media 360, the publisher of The Roanoker and Blue Ridge Country. This is more than a business decision — it’s deeply personal. Bringing these beloved titles into the VistaMedia family feels like coming home.

I want to pay tribute to Richard Wells, the visionary founder of The Roanoker and the driving force behind all that Leisure Media 360 became. His dedication to telling the stories of this region built a legacy that has touched countless lives. I am deeply grateful that Richard reached out to me as the most logical successor to carry that legacy forward.

VistaMedia has grown to become one of the largest regional media companies in the mid-Atlantic, publishing numerous lifestyle magazines and visitor guides across five states, while also managing hundreds of custom digital campaigns for our clients. With this acquisition, we not only expand our reach but also strengthen our commitment to celebrating the communities we serve — both in print and online.

For me, this is about honoring the legacy of The Roanoker while embracing the future. Together, we’ll continue to tell the stories that matter, showcase the beauty of our region and provide innovative marketing solutions for local businesses.

Thank you for welcoming us into your homes and hearts. Here’s to the next chapter — rooted in tradition, inspired by progress.

Randy Thompson

Publisher & CEO, VistaMedia, Inc.

