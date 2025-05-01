A Legacy of Leadership & Service

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Chris Perkins, Chief Operations Officer for Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS), has spent decades shaping the city through leadership, public service and community dedication. Voted the Platinum winner for Male “Star of the Star City” by The Roanoker readers, Perkins continues to leave a lasting impact on Roanoke.

Readers described him as an “outstanding role model” and “one of the few true leaders who inspire, motivate and guide their team toward success.” Many praised his dedication, describing him as someone who “goes above and beyond” and “genuinely cares about the community.” His colleagues admire his ability to solve problems and his tireless commitment to making Roanoke a better place for all ages. “He works hard to ensure our schools are safe, warm and welcoming spaces for students and staff,” one reader wrote. Another called him “a great leader and a great man who has given his life to public service.”

“I love what I do,” Perkins says of the awards recognition. “The people who work with me are what make it all happen. This job is still fun to me, and I’m going to continue going it as long as I enjoy coming to work!”

Perkins, a former Roanoke police chief, retired in 2016 after 24 years of service, including five years as chief. He played a key role in community policing efforts, launching initiatives like the Hope Initiative at Bradley Free Clinic to assist individuals battling substance use disorders. He also introduced the Drug Market Initiative to lower crime rates in the city. Under his leadership, Roanoke saw some of its lowest crime rates, a testament to his commitment to public safety and his deep understanding of community policing strategies.

Transitioning from law enforcement to education, Perkins first joined RCPS as Chief of Security before taking on the COO role. He credits his time in the police department for preparing him. “Crisis management comes naturally from law enforcement,” Perkins says. “My skill set in logistics, budget management and problem-solving helped me step into this role.” His experience in managing a police force, working with city officials and navigating complex challenges gave him a strong foundation for overseeing RCPS operations.

In addition to his extensive public service background, Perkins holds a master’s degree in liberal arts from Hollins University, a somewhat unconventional path for someone in law enforcement and operations. However, he sees it as an asset, broadening his perspective and sharpening his leadership and critical-thinking skills. “Education is about more than a career — it’s about learning to think differently, to challenge perspectives and to grow,” he says. “That’s something I try to bring into my work every day.”

As COO, Perkins is responsible for health services, transportation, technology, building operations and food and nutrition services. His responsibilities range from ensuring school buildings are well-maintained to coordinating transportation logistics. “It’s a diverse group — plumbers, cooks, IT staff. We’re our own little city,” he says. He praises the food services team for their creative solutions within USDA guidelines and acknowledges the often-overlooked complexity of school transportation. “The creativity that our food services team brings is incredible. They find ways to work within strict regulations while still making meals that students enjoy.”

Beyond operations, Perkins is focused on maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for students. He believes security is built on relationships, not just technology. “Metal detectors create a false sense of security,” he says. “Knowing students by name, recognizing their needs and strengths — that’s what makes a school safe.” He emphasizes the importance of vigilance, communication and fostering a culture of trust and awareness within the district. “When you really get to know the students, you can recognize when something is off and step in before issues escalate.”

Among the projects Perkins is most excited about is the redevelopment of Preston Park, designed with community access in mind. The new facility will serve as a hub for the growing Northeast Roanoke area, providing not just educational spaces but also accessible fields and playgrounds for the community. “This project is about more than just a school; it’s about building something that serves the entire community,” he says.

Another initiative he is particularly passionate about is the upcoming RCPS food truck program. Set to launch this summer, the program will offer students hands-on experience in marketing, culinary arts and business operations. “This isn’t just about food — it’s about giving students real-world skills,” Perkins says. “They’ll be involved in everything from preparing meals to managing the logistics of running a mobile food business.”

RCPS is also incorporating artificial intelligence into instructional technology, led by Wesley Williams, executive director of technology. “We’re embracing AI as a tool to enhance education, not as something to be feared,” Perkins explains. “It’s about finding ways to use technology to support our students and teachers.”

Despite decades in public service, Perkins remains energized by his work. “I love what I do. The people I work with make it happen,” he says. “I’ve got guys out at 4 a.m. checking roads in the snow to ensure we can safely open schools. It’s a team effort, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Perkins’ leadership extends beyond schools. His work in law enforcement led to Roanoke’s groundbreaking approach to opioid addiction as a public health crisis. “We realized we weren’t going to arrest our way out of the problem,” he says. His efforts are even highlighted in Beth Macy’s “Dopesick” for his advocacy in treating addiction as a disease rather than a criminal issue. Perkins worked with medical professionals to shift the conversation around substance use disorders, advocating for treatment, counseling and prevention programs. “We needed to stop looking at it as just a crime issue and start addressing it as a public health issue. That’s how real change happens.”

For those looking to make an impact in Roanoke, Perkins offers simple advice: “Set high expectations, live up to them and don’t be deterred. It’s easy to get worn out, but persistence matters. Take a break when you need it, but always come back ready to push forward.”

Outside of work, Perkins enjoys sports, particularly football and baseball. He might be the biggest University of Tennessee fan you know — he has season tickets for football and hasn’t missed a baseball game in five years. “My daughter knows as much about football as I do and I love that!” he says. He also has a passion for antiquing and sports card collecting, hobbies that provide a welcome break from the demands of his job.

Claire Mitzel, director of communications and public relations for RCPS, sums up his influence: “Chris is truly Mr. Roanoke. He has spent decades lifting this community up. Roanokers don’t realize how lucky they’ve been to have him in these leadership roles.”

After 34 years in public service, Perkins shows no signs of slowing down. Whether leading a police force, overseeing school operations or finding creative solutions to city challenges, his dedication to Roanoke remains unwavering. “At the end of the day, it’s about leaving things better than we found them,” he says. “That’s what drives me every day.”

