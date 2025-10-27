A Porch for Every Palate

The story below is from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Rocky mount’s newest spot is run by local favorites known for their innovation and community spirit.

In just 18 months since opening, The Porch & Voodoo Lounge in Rocky Mount has become a destination for Franklin County diners, earning multiple 2026 Dining Awards, including Platinum honors for Best New Restaurant and Top Chef for John Schopp. The restaurant has also been recognized for its inventive small plates, creative cocktails and welcoming atmosphere, quickly establishing itself as a cornerstone of the local dining scene.

“It is an exciting time for us as well as Rocky Mount and Franklin County,” Karen and John Schopp say. “We have learned from and admired the legacy establishments that have come before us, and it is an honor to be mentioned.”

The Schopps’ approach blends innovation with warmth. Their menu and vibe are intentionally flexible, evolving to keep guests engaged while staying grounded in quality. “We see ourselves as an ever-evolving place,” they say. “It’s our style and we intend to embrace constant change. This may or may not be for everyone at first, but we’ll stick to our guiding principles of quality, friendly hospitality, vibe and a chill environment.”

John Schopp, named Top Chef in Franklin County, draws inspiration from his years as a Culinary Arts Instructor at VWCC. “I am fortunate to be in my 17th year as a Culinary Arts Instructor,” he says. “I am inspired daily by my colleagues, students and employees. It is important to travel outside of our beautiful community and eat. I believe in the spirit of continual learning.”

Running both the restaurant and their catering business, Center Stage Catering, requires organization and trust. “We have great employees and an exceptional management team,” the Schopps say. Their combined efforts allow them to maintain high standards in every part of their growing enterprise.

The Porch & Voodoo Lounge is equally known for its inviting outdoor spaces. Pet owners and patio lovers have responded enthusiastically to the warm, approachable atmosphere. “Karen and I just built the place that we would like to hang out at,” he says. “Then we wrote a menu of stuff we like to eat and drink, while trying to leave space for the other fantastic local restaurants to thrive. I think we approached this project as a living art installation. We watch and notice what works and what may be needed, and then adjust. The space is a self-service zone, which has proven to be confusing upon first visits. We see ourselves like a food truck with a kick-ass permanent bar attached.”

For aspiring restaurateurs and chefs, their advice is simple: “Go with your passion. Everybody will try to tell you what you should do. Encourage these folks to open their own place.”

Looking ahead, the Schopps plan to keep experimenting and engaging their community. “We plan to add kitchen takeovers, pop-ups and an artisan baking program,” they say. “We would love to add some carnival rides, but our insurance agent advised against it.”

Even with a packed schedule, the Schopps make time for quiet moments together. “We are private people. We love spending time together with our pack of pit bulls, laughing, loving and testing new recipes and libations.”

With its inventive dishes, creative cocktails and approachable vibe, The Porch & Voodoo Lounge demonstrates that innovation and community can flourish hand in hand. Under the guidance of Karen and John Schopp, Rocky Mount diners, as well as the rest of us throughout Virginia’s Blue Ridge, have found a place that is inventive, approachable and entirely their own.

The Porch & Voodoo Lounge 2026 Dining Awards:

Platinum: Top Chef in Franklin County (John Schopp), Best Rocky Mount Restaurant (tie), Best New Restaurant in Franklin County, Best Appetizers / Small Plates (tie), Best Pizza, Best Allergen-friendly options (tie)

Gold: Best Overall Franklin County Restaurant (tie), Best Overall Restaurant Staff in Franklin County (tie), Most Creative Cocktails, Best Pet-Friendly Patio (tie), Best Outdoor Dining (tie)

